Dwayne Johnson Is the Highest-Paid Actor in Hollywood

For the second year in a row, Dwayne Johnson is the undisputed heavyweight champion of Hollywood paychecks. According to Forbes, the former WWE star earned an unbelievable $87.5 million last year “thanks to a $23.5 million check from Netflix for upcoming film Red Notice and his successful Under Armour line, Project Rock.”

Netflix is a theme up and down the list of the year’s top moneymaking stars, with Forbes noting that “the streaming giant ... cut $140.5 million worth of checks to six of the top ten.” That includes two $20 million+ paychecks to Ryan Reynolds, plus another big deal for Adam Sandler, whose been cranking out comedies for the site for the last several years.

Here’s the top five highest paid actors of the year:

Dwayne Johnson - $87.5 million Ryan Reynolds - $71.5 million Mark Wahlberg - $58 million Ben Affleck - $55 million Vin Diesel - $54 million

The more surprising names on the rest of the list include Lin-Manuel Miranda, who profited greatly from selling Hamilton to Disney and Jackie Chan, who earned $40 million last year by cranking out five different movies, plus a ton of commercials. Just because he hasn’t been in as many Hollywood movies lately doesn’t mean he hasn’t earned a ton of money anyway.

Forbes’ figures are drawn from “data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.” There are no women among the top ten because they will get their own list on Forbes next month.