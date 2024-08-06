‘Stranger Things’ Broadway Show Announces Premiere Date

The Stranger Things stage play, which is already a hit in London, will make its Broadway debut in the spring of 2025.

A new video teaser announces the show’s Broadway debut date: March. 28, 2025. Titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, it is a prequel to the hit Netflix TV series about a group of teenage friends investigating the various supernatural happenings in their small Indiana hometown. Set decades before the show, it tells the origin of Henry Creel, who eventually becomes Stranger Things’ ultimate villain, Vecna.

The trailer announcing the show coming to Broadway — complete with plenty of glimpses of what you can expect to see on stage — is below.

READ MORE: The Worst Netflix Blockbusters Ever

Here was Netflix’s official description of The First Shadow:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

The London production of The First Shadow has been successful enough that Netflix is reportedly planning to make it the first part of a trilogy of stage shows based on Stranger Things. The show hasn’t gotten uniformly positive reviews, though; The New York Times described the West End production of The First Shadow as “a gaudy, vertiginous fairground ride of a play, exactly what you’d expect from a show co-produced by Netflix: Cheap thrills, expensively made.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow premieres on Broadway on March 28, 2025; you can get more information on tickets at the show’s official website.