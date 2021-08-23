Elizabeth Olsen Praises Scarlett Johansson For Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over the release of Black Widow continues, and while Disney put out a statement in response to the suit — saying they “fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract” and claiming releasing the movie on Disney+ “significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date while calling the suit “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic” — we haven’t really heard what anyone else from the world of Marvel thinks about what Johansson is doing. If anyone involved with Shang-Chi or What If...? have strong feelings about Johansson fighting Disney for the right to get a bigger chunk of Black Widow’s revenues, they are keeping those feelings to themselves.

Finally, one of Johansson’s former Avenger teammates has spoken up. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Avengers movies and the recent WandaVision TV series, gave her thoughts on Johansson’s choice to take Disney to court to Vanity Fair, where she said: “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett.’” She also added “when it comes to actors and their earnings, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not.” (Jason Sudeikis, interviewed as part of the same Vanity Fair article, called Johansson’s decision “appropriately bad-ass and on brand.”)

Whether it’s in the contracts, or whether Johansson’s case has merit will ultimately be determined by the courts. In the meantime, we’ll wait to see whether Disney moves to settle the suit (so far, it sure doesn’t look like it) or whether any of the other Avengers either comment on the case — or perhaps move to take similar legal action over their own paychecks. Black Widow is still playing in theaters and available on Disney+.

