Back in 2014, Emily Blunt was heavily rumored for the title role in Captain Marvel — thanks in large part to her role in Edge of Tomorrow (that is the correct and only title, thank you), which inspired a big internet push to see Blunt take the lead in Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie. When we spoke to her then, Blunt was aware of the rumors and definitely interested in the role, though she hadn’t yet received a call from Marvel. As it turns out, that phone call never came.

Late last week I spoke with Emily Blunt about her role in the upcoming thriller A Quiet Place (directed by and co-starring her real-life husband John Krasinski), which hits theaters on April 6. But I was also curious about what happened with those Captain Marvel rumors and if Blunt is still open to the idea of playing a superhero. I was surprised to learn that Marvel never even contacted her — despite that huge internet push and her well-documented interest in the part.

Here’s that portion of the interview:

So we spoke with you about Captain Marvel a few years ago, back before they had officially cast the role…

Who is Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson.

Ohhh, Brie is playing her. Awesome.

All those rumors obviously never panned out…

Oh, no, nobody ever called me about it. [Laughs] It was all untrue!

Back then you were down to play a big superhero role after Edge of Tomorrow. Is that something you’d still be interested in even though Marvel never called?

I mean, I think Mary Poppins is a superhero, so I’ll just say that she’s my superhero.

That’s a pretty good answer.

Yeah, I think I’ve fulfilled that. I’ll say it’s her. Listen, she can fly, she has superpowers, she’s magical. I’ll just go with Mary Poppins.

Blunt is speaking, of course, of her title role in another big Disney project: Mary Poppins Returns. The sequel to the classic 1964 musical, which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Friggin’ Streep, hits theaters this Christmas. So mark your calendars because this may very well be the only time you see Emily Blunt playing a superhero in your lifetime.

The Best Costumes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: