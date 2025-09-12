It’s not every day that someone mails you a briefcase full of dip.

But earlier this week a package arrived at my doorstep with a metal box inside. It contained dip. And not just any dip ... streaming TV show branded dip.

It is officially called “Oliver’s Dip,” and it is inspired by the TV series Only Murders in the Building which, coincidence of coincidences, just returned for its fifth season on Hulu. If you’re a fan of the show (and I am), you know that Oliver Putnam, the character played by Martin Short, loves dips. They’re basically all he eats. To him, a dip is a meal unto itself; a bold stance that I, for one, wholly endorse. So a dip in Oliver’s honor makes a lot of sense.

But the folks at Tostitos took things even further. They not only gave Oliver his own dip, in keeping with Only Murders in the Building’s subject matter, they also kept the flavor of said dip a secret. Yes, this is mystery dip for a mystery television show.

The only thing that’s not a mystery here is why they sent some to me. It’s because I have, through no fault of my own, become a connoisseur of foods based on movies and television shows. Just a few days ago I guzzled Child’s Play soda. Today I’m gonna eat Only Murders in the Building dip. What a life I lead. My children are confused by my job on a daily basis. (To be honest, so am I.)

In another curious twist, Oliver’s Dip is not available in stores at this point. The only way to get some is through Tostos’ Instagram account.

Let’s go in for a closer look.

Now I have eaten mystery themed food before; a couple years ago, Netflix and Van Leeuwen made a mystery ice cream flavor in honor of Glass Onion. That was, well, disgusting. (It was onion ice cream. Onion!!) So no matter what this mystery dip is, it couldn’t possibly be that bad, right? Right?

Let’s find out. You can see (and hear!) inside the case, and watch my reaction to sampling Oliver’s Dip for the first time, below.

I tip my cap to the Tostitos folks for going way above and beyond on theming here. I can’t say the flavor set my heart aflame (or, more importantly, given its jalapeño content, my mouth on fire), but a mystery dip for Only Murders in the Building is precisely the sort of deranged idea that I would suggest if someone slapped the show’s logo on a bag of plain old pretzels and called it a day.

Now if only someone would create some Brazzos peanut brittle, I’d be really happy.

