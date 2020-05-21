The Empire Strikes Back is now 40 years old, and we’re still finding new stuff in the greatest Star Wars sequel of them all. For example: Did you know there’s time travel in Empire? Yep. It’s been there for 40 years, even if no one ever noticed.

This new video from ScreenCrush‘s Ryan Arey lays it all out. True, it’s not the more traditional form of time travel where someone from one point in time physically leaps to another point in time like in Back to the Future. But when you lay out all the events of The Empire Strikes Back (which is streaming now on Disney+), it’s clear that a form of time travel is taking place, and it involves Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. Watch the video below for the full theory.

What do you think? Is Darth sending messages through time?

