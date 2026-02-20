Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dies at 53

Eric Dane has died nearly one year after publicly announcing his ALS diagnosis. The actor was 53.

Dane died Thursday (February 19), his family confirmed in a statement. “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the statement reads.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” the message continues.

In April 2025, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

According to the ALS Foundation, ALS is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease that impacts one’s motor neurons in both the spinal cord and brain. The disease causes muscular wasting, which results in involuntary loss of speech, movement, and breathing control. There is currently no cure.

Dane is best remembered for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, AKA McSteamy, on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He starred as Sloan between 2006 and 2012, making his debut as a recurring character in Season 2 before joining the cast as a regular in Season 3. His character was written off in Season 9.

Born on November 9, 1972 in San Francisco, Dane made his TV debut in a 1991 episode of Saved by the Bell after moving to Los Angeles in the early ‘90s.

During his career on television he appeared in dozens of shows including The Wonder Years, Married… With Children, Charmed, Brilliant Minds, and Euphoria. He made his debut in the HBO teen drama, on which he plays Nate Jacobs’ (Jacob Elordi) dad Cal Jacobs, in 2019. His character will reportedly appear in the upcoming third season, scheduled to premiere on April 12, posthumously.

During his on-screen career, Dane also appeared in films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Burlesque, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Borderline. His final film, Family Secrets, is currently in post-production.

