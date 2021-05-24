‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Secret and Spoiler

The trailer for Marvel’s Eternals opens with an ancient Earth culture looking out at the arrival of the title character’s alien ship. It’s a cool visual — and a reference to the myth of the three ships — the notion that an early civilization was not able to even see the arrival of colonizing ships because the visitors were so alien a concept that their minds couldn’t process the visual. That’s basically what we see here.

That’s just one of the clever references and details in the new Eternals trailer. Our latest Easter egg video breaks them all down. It explains who the Celestials are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how they connect to the Eternals. It examines the classic pop song used in the trailer — “The End of the World” by Skeeter Davis — and how it relates to the story of Eternals. And it discusses the “Third Host” and what it could mean for the future of (or end of) the MCU. Watch it below:

Marvel's next Disney+ series, Loki, premieres on June 11.

