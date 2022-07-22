The following post contains some minor spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel fans: Prepare to have your minds blown to Eternity and back.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot hinges on Gorr the God-Butcher trying to get to Eternity, a cosmic being of limitless power who grants one wish to anyone who finds him. Gorr the God-Butcher wants to use Eternity and the wish to kill every god in the universe. To get there, though, he needs Thor’s Stormbreaker axe. Apparently, it is the only object capable of opening a portal to Eternity’s otherworldly home.

But what’s so special about Stormbreaker, and why would that be the one thing that could bring a person to Eternity? In our latest Thor video, we looked through the history of the Thor franchise and found something shocking: A clue in the very first movie that Eternity was coming to the MCU, and that he would have a major connection to Asgard. We also have some theories about the connections between Stormbreaker, the Bifrost, and the Infinity Stones, and why no one ever tried to use Eternity’s wish before. Watch it below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

