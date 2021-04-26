Obviously, the following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The finale of Falcon and Winter Soldier revealed, to not a ton of surprise, that Sharon Carter was secretly the Power Broker engineering the production of new Super Soldier Serum and chasing the Flag-Smashers all over the world. The show didn’t exactly hide this twist; Sharon was basically the only person on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier who could have plausibly been the Power Broker. The series didn’t even bother creating some other red herrings to throw viewers off the scent.

But maybe Sharon being the Power Broker isn’t the big twist. Maybe the big twist is that Sharon Carter has been the Power Broker all along — since the very first time the character was introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the video below, we break down all of Sharon’s appearances and consider whether she might have been hiding a huge secret this whole time:

If you liked this video about all the clues that Sharon Carter was the Power Broker, check out more of our videos below, including our video on Zemo's master plans in the MCU beyond Falcon and Winter Soldier, our theory about where the current MCU Captain America shield came from, and he coolest Easter eggs on last week's Falcon and Winter Soldier. Plus, there's tons more over at ScreenCrush's YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available on Disney+. Marvel's next Disney+ series, Loki, premieres on June 11.

