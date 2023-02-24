Every Potential ‘Quantumania’ Plot Hole, Explained

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and that doesn’t even include all the Disney+ shows and short films in the MCU. At this point, things are bound to get a little confusing from time to time in the world of Marvel — and we have heard from a lot of ScreenCrush viewers and readers about issues they had with Quantumania; potential plot holes that they felt didn’t add up.

That’s what our latest Ant-Man video is all about. We solicited your questions on Twitter, and then we used all our prodigious nerd knowledge to explain all the potential plot holes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Why wasn’t Janet worried about Scott going into the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp? What happened to Janet’s quantum powers? How come her suit seems to be nanotech when nanotech wasn’t introduced into the MCU until Black Panther, while Janet was still trapped in the Quantum Realm? For the answers to those questions and many more, watch the video below:

If you liked that video trying to explain all of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s potential plot holes, check out more of our videos below, including how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Kang’s technology connects to a bunch of other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what happens after Quantumania, and whether critics are being too hard on the film. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is now playing in theaters everywhere.

