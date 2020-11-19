Everything New on Disney Plus in December

Disney+ users are guaranteed to have an exciting Christmas this year — because Pixar’s latest production, Soul, will debut on the service on December 25. Originally scheduled for release last summer, the film — from Pixar great (and Monsters Inc. and Inside Out director) Pete Docter — was delayed to the fall, and then pushed to Disney+, where it will be Pixar’s first feature to go straight to home viewing.

Beyond Soul, there’s a bunch of other new titles to watch with your Disney+ subscription in December. There’s Godmothered, a Christmas movie about fairy godmothers starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, a High School Musical: The Musical holiday special, the season finale of The Mandalorian, and the premiere of a docu-series inside the School of American Ballet called On Pointe. Older titles include Ralph Breaks the Internet and the underrated superhero movie Sky High.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2020:

Friday, December 4

New Library Titles

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Disney+ Originals

Godmothered - Premiere

The Mandalorian - “Chapter 14”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Keep On Rollin’” and “The Big Good Wolf”

Friday, December 11

New Library Titles

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special - Premiere

Safety - Premiere

The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”

Friday, December 18

New Library Titles

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

Disney+ Originals

On Pointe - Premiere

Arendelle Castle Yule Log - Premiere

Dory's Reef Cam - Premiere

The Mandalorian - Season Finale, “Chapter 16”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale

Friday, December 25

New Library Titles

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Disney+ Originals

Soul - Premiere

Burrow - Premiere