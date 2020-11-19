Everything New on Disney Plus in December
Disney+ users are guaranteed to have an exciting Christmas this year — because Pixar’s latest production, Soul, will debut on the service on December 25. Originally scheduled for release last summer, the film — from Pixar great (and Monsters Inc. and Inside Out director) Pete Docter — was delayed to the fall, and then pushed to Disney+, where it will be Pixar’s first feature to go straight to home viewing.
Beyond Soul, there’s a bunch of other new titles to watch with your Disney+ subscription in December. There’s Godmothered, a Christmas movie about fairy godmothers starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, a High School Musical: The Musical holiday special, the season finale of The Mandalorian, and the premiere of a docu-series inside the School of American Ballet called On Pointe. Older titles include Ralph Breaks the Internet and the underrated superhero movie Sky High.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2020:
Friday, December 4
New Library Titles
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Disney+ Originals
Godmothered - Premiere
The Mandalorian - “Chapter 14”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Keep On Rollin’” and “The Big Good Wolf”
Friday, December 11
New Library Titles
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special - Premiere
Safety - Premiere
The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”
Friday, December 18
New Library Titles
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Disney+ Originals
On Pointe - Premiere
Arendelle Castle Yule Log - Premiere
Dory's Reef Cam - Premiere
The Mandalorian - Season Finale, “Chapter 16”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale
Friday, December 25
New Library Titles
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Disney+ Originals
Soul - Premiere
Burrow - Premiere
