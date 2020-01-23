Everything New on Disney Plus in February 2020
Disney has released the lineup of movies and shows they’re adding to their hit new streaming series, Disney+, in February. The marquee titles include 2019’s big sequel Toy Story 4 and the first two episodes of the seventh and final season of the returning Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There’s also Descendants 3, the Tom Hanks comedy classic Splash, the second season of Star Wars: Resistance, and the return of The Sandlot.
Here’s the full list of titles for February on Disney+:
February 1
Around the World in 80 Days
Big Business
The Sandlot (Returning Title)
Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)
February 2
Descendants 3
February 5
Toy Story 4
February 7
Diary of a Future President, Episode 104
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 114
One Day at Disney, Episode 110
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
February 9
Old Dogs
February 14
My Dog, The Thief
Splash
Because of Winn-Dixie
Diary of a Future President, Episode 105
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 201
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 115
One Day at Disney, Episode 111
February 16
Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
February 20
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire
February 21
My Dog, The Thief
Diary of a Future President, Episode 106
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 202
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 116
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 116
One Day at Disney, Episode 112
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 701
February 27
Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2)
February 28
I Captured the King of Leprechauns
Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)
Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)
Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
Diary of a Future President, Episode 107
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 203
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 117
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 117
One Day at Disney, Episode 113
Shop Class, Episode 101
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 702
