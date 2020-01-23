Disney has released the lineup of movies and shows they’re adding to their hit new streaming series, Disney+, in February. The marquee titles include 2019’s big sequel Toy Story 4 and the first two episodes of the seventh and final season of the returning Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There’s also Descendants 3, the Tom Hanks comedy classic Splash, the second season of Star Wars: Resistance, and the return of The Sandlot.

Here’s the full list of titles for February on Disney+:

February 1

Around the World in 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

February 2

Descendants 3

Pixar

February 5

Toy Story 4

February 7

Diary of a Future President, Episode 104

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 114

One Day at Disney, Episode 110

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

February 9

Old Dogs

February 14

My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President, Episode 105

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 201

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 115

One Day at Disney, Episode 111

February 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire

February 21

My Dog, The Thief

Diary of a Future President, Episode 106

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 202

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 116

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 116

One Day at Disney, Episode 112

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 701

Lucasfilm

February 27

Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2)

February 28

I Captured the King of Leprechauns

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a Future President, Episode 107

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 203

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 117

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 117

One Day at Disney, Episode 113

Shop Class, Episode 101

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 702