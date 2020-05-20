Everything New on Netflix in June

As usual, there are many more hours of new movies and shows coming to Netflix next month than there are actual hours in the month of June with which to watch it all. The highlights include Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s new film about Vietnam veterans, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a new comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Catalog titles include Lee’s Inside Man, The Silence of the Lambs, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Netflix in June:

Avail. 6/1/20

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Avail. 6/2/20

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue -- NETFLIX FAMILY

True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who's the Rainbow King's best friend!

A24

Avail. 6/3/20

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Avail. 6/4/20

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga -- NETFLIX ANIME

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

Avail. 6/5/20

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Dylan Minette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid return for a fourth and final season that's full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can't move forward if you're still haunted by the past.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai -- NETFLIX FILM

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband's debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime -- NETFLIX FILM

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Queer Eye: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Avail. 6/6/20

Queen of the South: Season 4

Avail. 6/7/20

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Avail. 6/8/20

Before I Fall

Avail. 6/10/20

Curon - NETFLIX SERIES

Anna just got back to Curon, her hometown, together with her teenage twins, Mauro and Daria. When Anna mysteriously disappears, kids must undertake a journey which will make them discover the secrets hiding behind the town’s apparent tranquillity, coming face to face with a side of their family they never saw before. They will find out that you can run from your past but not from yourself.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient's personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine. Directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

Avail. 6/11/20

Pose: Season 2

NETFLIX

Avail. 6/12/20

Da 5 Bloods -- NETFLIX FILM

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Dating Around: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

F is for Family: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Jo Koy: In His Elements -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

The Search -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

The Woods -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Warsaw prosecutor's hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

Avail. 6/13/20

Alexa & Katie Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer's over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They've been through so much together — but there's still more to come.

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Netflix

Avail. 6/14/20

Marcella: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she's infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

Avail. 6/15/20

Underdogs

Avail. 6/16/20

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Avail. 6/17/20

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

Avail. 6/18/20

A Whisker Away -- NETFLIX ANIME

In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

The Order: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

Avail. 6/19/20

Babies: Part 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Father Soldier Son -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Feel the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Floor Is Lava -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Lost Bullet -- NETFLIX FILM

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

One-Way To Tomorrow -- NETFLIX FILM

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

The Politician: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Rhyme Time Town -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Wasp Network -- NETFLIX FILM

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Avail. 6/21/20

Goldie

Avail. 6/22/20

Dark Skies

Avail. 6/23/20

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!

Avail. 6/24/20

Athlete A -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Crazy Delicious -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí -- NETFLIX FILM

Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90's. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Avail. 6/26/20

Amar y vivir -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- NETFLIX FILM

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Home Game -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

Straight Up

Avail. 6/29/20

Bratz: The Movie

Avail. 6/30/20

Adú -- NETFLIX FILM

Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

BNA -- NETFLIX ANIME

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half. True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more.