‘Extraction 2’ Has a 21-Minute One-Take Action Scene

The Russo brothers have some serious action scenes under their belt. That being said, The Avengers films they’ve worked on have nothing like this. Tomorrow, the trailer for Extraction 2 drops, and it promises to be an action-packed thrill ride. It's a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction, which managed to become one of the most-watched Netflix movies of all time. It's also an adaptation of a graphic novel, keeping the original plot mostly intact.

The first film in the series, which the Russo Brothers started working on back in 2018, follows Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth. He's an ex-SASR soldier who later goes on to work Black Ops jobs. He travels to Bangladesh to rescue an Indian drug lord's son, only to be betrayed. The film sits at 67 percent on the Tomatometer, but it did slightly better with audiences at 70 percent. While Hemsworth’s performance and all of the action sequences were pretty well-received, the plot and screenplay were largely written off.

As revealed by this Instagram post by the Russos, the trailer for the sequel debuts tomorrow — and they also noted, in sharing a bunch of posters for the film, that “all of these posters were from the same oner… a 21 minute long oner.”

Extraction was also the first entry in a potential expanded universe. There was a rumor going around back in 2021 that the Russos were working on a spinoff about Randeep Hooda’s character Saju. Chris Hemsworth is also returning for Extraction 2, although plot details for the sequel are extremely hazy. All we really know is that Tyler Rake is back after the events of the first film. Even though he was presumed dead, he gets back up and takes off for another mission.

Extraction 2 premieres on Netflix on June 16.

