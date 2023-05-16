Tyler Rake — the man who once beat up a dude with a rake while being named Tyler Rake — is back. It definitely looked like he died in the first Extraction. But then the film went on to become one of the most-watched films in Netflix history. So he’s back! With a sequel! Extraction 2! It’s time for more extracting.

The film is very much a continuation of the previous film, with Chris Hemsworth back to play Tyler Rake, Sam Hargrave back as director, and the Russo brothers on board once again as producers. The trailer suggests the inexplicable nature of Rake’s return is essentially the premise of the movie: People ask him how he survived and why, nine months after his death (he was clinically dead for two minutes, we’re told) he is still here and what he has to fight for at this point.

I mean, we know why he is still here. Extraction was a big hit for Netflix and they wanted another. But I presume the film itself will offer a different explanation for the character’s dogged refusal to die.

READ MORE: The Worst Movies That Became Big Hits on Netflix

It looks like this one has just as much action as the first movie; the Russos recently revealed that Extraction 2 actually contains a 21-minute long take that’s all one gigantic action sequence.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Extraction 2 premieres on Netflix on June 16. The extracting shall continue!

Get our free mobile app