Theaters are closed, movies are postponed. The summer movie season of 2020 is basically over before it even had a chance to start. If we’re lucky, we might get to see some blockbusters in August. But even that feels like wishful thinking right now.

So we’re going to have to find our lavish action movies somewhere else. At least Netflix is still churning stuff out — and in just a few weeks, they have a big movie starring one of the recent mainstays of summer movie season, Chris Hemsworth. In Extraction, he re-teams with his Avengers: Endgame filmmakers, Joe and Anthony Russo, who produced this thriller about a mercenary on a dangerous rescue mission. (The first-time director, Sam Hargrave, worked with the Russos on their Marvel films.)

The trailer looks vaguely familiar from every action picture ever made about disillusioned warriors who get their chance at redemption by taking care of an innocent person instead of saving their own skin. But the action looks pretty slick; if not quite the sort of stuff we get in theaters these days, it’s certainly among the better-looking Net-flicks in recent memory. Watch the trailer right here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24, 2020. Given the lack of comparable options in theaters right now, we’ll definitely be watching.