Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in Burglary Case As Part of Plea Deal

The Flash star Ezra Miller pled guilty on Friday in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a case stemming from an incident in May of 2022. Miller was alleged to have broken into a home in Stamford, Vermont, where several alcohol bottles were found to be missing. Miller had previously pled not guilty to the charges including felony burglary back in October of 2022.

As part of their plea deal, Miller will receive one year probation and pay a fine. They also received a suspended sentence, pending their probation. The other charges were dismissed.

Miller’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, gave this statement on the plea deal to Yahoo!:

Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.

Following a series of run-ins with police around the country, Miller announced in August of 2022 that they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” Here was Miller’s statement at that time:

Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.

Although the release of The Flash has been delayed several times during the pandemic, Warner Bros. has never wavered in insisting the film would eventually be released to theaters despite Miller’s frequent personal issues. As of this writing, The Flash is still scheduled to open in theaters on June 16.