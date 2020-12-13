The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer begins with a museum display dedicated to the original Captain America, Steve Rogers. Did you spot where every image came from? One is the photograph of Steve that Peggy Carter had on her desk. Another is the cover from Captain America #1. Another is a headline about “400 Prisoners Liberated” — referring to one of Cap’s earliest adventures, when he freed Bucky and the Howling Commandos from Hydra.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, secrets, and Marvel references in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer. In the video below, we dive into all of them. There’s a possible reference to Tom Hanks movies, connections to the comic-book bad guy Flag Smasher, and there’s even a hint that this show is set in Madripoor, the famous fictional country featured in Wolverine and X-Men comics. Watch them below:

