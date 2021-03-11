Marvel needs a new Captain America, and there are only two serious contenders. Both of them star in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. From the look of this new featurette, Sam does a lot of throwing Cap’s shield around in this show. So is he the next Captain America?

Who knows. In Marvel Comics, both Falcon and Winter Soldier have adopted the Captain America identity and shield at different times, although Winter Soldier did it first. For now, all we know about the show is Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) team up for an important mission — except these two guys don’t particularly like each other or get along most of the time. The tense relationship between Sam and Bucky was one of the highlights of Captain America: Civil War, so it should make for a fun series. Watch the featurette below:

After all the mysteries and theories and meta in-jokes on WandaVision, it’s fun that the next Marvel Disney+ is totally different in terms of genre. A buddy cop action flick (TV show, whatever) sounds pretty good right about now. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is head writer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19.

