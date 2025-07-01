There Is Now Fantastic Four Blue Milk

Well, we already got a Fantastic Four pizza with four different flavors on a single pie. How do you top that?

Would you believe ... blue milk?

Believe it or not, it’s real. TruMoo announced today they were going to sell “Fantastic Berry” flavored blue milk in honor of the new Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That’s it in the photo above. The press release definitively states “And yes, the milk is blue!” (I have to assume the color comes from bombarding large quantities of dairy with cosmic rays.)

If you’re worried about bulking up to Thing size if you drink too much blue cow juice, don’t worry; this “Fantastic Berry” milk is lowfat.

As part of the promotion, TruMoo is also offering retro color-changing milk glasses. There’s one for each member of the Fantastic Four; they’re available weekly starting on July 18 with the Human Torch, followed by Invisible Woman (July 25), the Thing (August 1), and Mister Fantastic (August 8).

To get them, per the announcement, “all fans need to do is upload proof of their qualifying milk purchase to MarvelMilk.com each week to redeem the featured glass while supplies last.” (I don’t know about you, but I get all my dairy-related news at MarvelMilk.com.)

In addition to the Little Caesars tie-in Fantastic Four pizza, Kellogg’s is making Fantastic Four Pop-Tarts, with a special blue raspberry filling. (Do cosmic rays canonically taste like blue raspberry? What’s with all the blue berries?) Imagine eating all this Fantastic Four food in a single meal. That sounds like the origin story of Annihilus.

TruMoo is also the company that introduced Star Wars blue milk last year. That milk was vanilla-flavored, though, not berry. (No cosmic rays in Star Wars, I guess.)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25.

