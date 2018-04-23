As we learned today, Marvel will be skipping Hall H at Comic-Con this year because the studio is hoping to avoid revealing any (more) future movie titles beyond Phase 3 until after the fourth Avengers hits theaters. While it’s too soon to say for certain, one of those titles, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, could be Eternals.

Speaking with The Wrap, Feige confirmed that Marvel is very much interested in potentially developing an Eternals movie post-Phase 3:

‘Eternals’ is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate.

Although Feige says they’ve “started working on what are the films post-Phase 3,” nothing has been officially (or publicly) confirmed beyond Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Created by Jack Kirby, the first issue of The Eternals was published in 1976 and centers on the descendants of proto-humans that were genetically-modified by the Celestials (like Star-Lord’s dad) some five million years ago. That meddling created two races: Eternals and Deviants — you can guess which ones are good and which ones are bad. (It also made it possible for humans to eventually develop superpowers.)

According to The Wrap, Marvel has met with “multiple writers” that have been asked to develop a story that centers on a female Eternal named Sersi. As to whether or not an Eternals movie would become part of Phase 4 or beyond remains to be seen; Feige’s response, though mostly positive, is far from actual confirmation of development.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, the Marvel Studios head also said that there’s potential for a movie centering on Nova — a character that was almost introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy:

Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board. Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].

These are all interesting possibilities — particularly Eternals, which has more than enough characters to create a franchise of its own. That has to be an attractive prospect for a studio looking to what’s next beyond the Avengers movies.

10 Marvel Characters Who Won’t Be in Infinity War: