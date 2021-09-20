The ’Finch’ Trailer Looks Like ‘Turner & Hooch & the Apocalypse’

For the second year in a row, a Tom Hanks movie is bypassing its planned theatrical run and going straight to streaming on Apple TV+. Last year it was Greyhound, with Hanks as a Navy commander during World War II. This year, it’s Finch, which was originally produced by Universal under the title BIOS. It’s a sci-fi film about the last man on Earth (Hanks, not Will Forte) who builds a robot to help protect his beloved dog before he sets out on a journey to evade a terrible storm. Caleb Landry Jones plays the robot, who is named Jeff.

The film was intended for a theatrical release, and was originally scheduled to debut on the big screen in October of 2020. But you know what I’m going to write next, right? The pandemic struck, and the film was delayed. Eventually, Universal decided to sell the domestic rights to the movie to Apple, who are premiering it on their streaming service. (I guess Greyhound must have done pretty well for Apple last year.)

The first trailer for the film is here; watch it below:

That is an extremely adorable dog, although the juxtaposition of cutesy animal hijinks and horrible solar flares and apocalyptic storms is a bit jarring. This is like the dark, sci-fi sequel to Turner & Hooch you never knew you needed.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family—his beloved dog and a newly created robot—in a dangerous and ravaged world.

Finch premieres on Apple TV+ on November 5.