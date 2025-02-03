First ‘Fantastic Four’ Teaser Confirms Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow

The first trailer for the new Fantastic Four movie is almost ready for launch.

Although there have been multiple previous Fantastic Four film franchises, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first from Marvel Studios, and the first set within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A brief teaser posted online confirms that the full trailer for the film will debut tomorrow at 7AM ET — on February 4, AKA “F4.”

Get it?

The new Fantastic Four are Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, playing Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively. Matt Shakman, best known for his work on the WandaVision Disney+ TV series, directed the film.

Here is the official synopsis for Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 25. This is the link supplied by Marvel for the trailer launch...

