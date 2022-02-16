Netflix Reveals New Look At ‘Sandman’ Characters Dream & Lucienne

Netflix has revealed a new look at their upcoming series The Sandman adapted from Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series of the same name. In a new feature for Empire Magazine, fans get another glimpse at Tom Sturridge in the role of Dream in a first-look image. We also get a peek at Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (Lucien in the comics), who acts as The Dreaming’s librarian.

Check out the image below, via Empire’s Twitter account:

Empire spoke with Gaiman about what we can look forward to in the new series. To sum it up, Gaiman encourages fans to expect the unexpected. “You watch Episode 1 and think, ‘Oh, I get this thing: it’s like Downton Abbey, but with magic,’” Gaiman replied. “Then you'll be wondering, ‘What the hell is this?’ by Episode 2, when you’re meeting Gregory the Gargoyle in the Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you’ve got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes.”

Gaiman also explained that each episode will differ greatly from one another, so viewers should stick with it even if the first episode isn’t their speed. “If you didn't like an episode of Game Of Thrones, you probably won’t like any other episode of Game Of Thrones,” he said. “With Sandman, it’s all about surprising you. It’s all about reinventing itself. It’s all about taking you on a journey you've not been on before."

This sounds like a similar approach to another TV series that involves the supernatural — WandaVision on Disney+. In that show, every episode offered something wildly different as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) careened through decades’ worth of television history. If The Sandman is able to conjure the same kind of surprise from episode to episode, we're in for a treat.

Sturridge and Acheampong will be joined on screen by Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Stephen Fry as Gilbert. The Sandman will arrive on Netflix later in 2022.

