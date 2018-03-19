Your return Flight of the Conchords has been briefly delayed. Star Bret McKenzie confirms that the ongoing U.K. and Ireland reunion tour has been put on hold due to a “very rock ‘n’ roll injury,” which may end up delaying the planned reunion special for HBO this year.

The aptly-titled “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords” tour began on March 5 in Portsmouth, England and was originally intended to end on April 3 with a London show. At some point in the last week, however, McKenzie apparently fell down a flight of stairs and broke two bones in his hand, for which “doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks.” The pair’s website also confirmed the injury, adding “Tickets holders will be contacted about the rescheduling of dates.” Check out McKenzie’s Instagram below:

Perhaps most pressingly, it remains unclear how rescheduling will affect the earlier-announced May reunion special, which was to tape during the tour and feature “the duo performing their classics and new original songs from their ‘Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.’” Hamish Hamilton will direct the new hour-long special, though it’s plausible the pair might reschedule in order to allow McKenzie’s injuries to more thoroughly heal. HBO has not responded with any statement about the delay.

For those unfamiliar with Flight of the Conchords, the New Zealand duo made their HBO debut in 2005 with an appearance on One-Night Stand, and subsequently landed a full Flight of the Conchords series in 2007. The meta-comedy chronicling the pair in New York City earned ten Emmy nominations in just two seasons, and eventually won McKenzie and co-star Jemaine Clement a Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2008.

We’ll have further updates as McKenzie heals, so stay tuned.