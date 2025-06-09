The Shocking Connection Between Wanda and Doctor Doom

We think we have a theory that would perfect explain the introduction of Doctor Doom — and it involves Wanda Maximoff. If it’s true, it would make Wanda one of the most important characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it would explain why it’s taken so long to see the X-Men in the MCU. Plus: Is it possible that Tony Stark has always been Doctor Doom and we’ve never met the real Tony Stark?

Hear us out: In our latest Marvel video, we’ll break down this wild theory and how it could impact Avengers: Doomsday. What if the MCU used to have mutants and X-Men? What if it used to have a Tony Stark and a Doctor Doom? And what if Wanda changed all that using her hex powers and a couple of words? She’s done it before — why couldn’t she do it again?

Watch our full Doom/Wanda theory video below:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on the connection between Wanda and Doctor Doom, check out more of our videos below, including one on the canceled X-Men vs. Fantastic Four film, one on the upcoming VisionQuest series and why it could be Marvel’s best Disney+ show, and one breaking down the new trailer for Ironheart on Disney+. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app