Because what better time than a winter storm for ominous Game of Thrones news? That dreadful day has finally arrived, as HBO confirms the eighth and final season will sit out 2018 altogether, finishing its adapted Song of Ice and Fire in 2019.

Granted, most involved with production had previously suggested as much, and star Liam Cunningham already told us production would last into summer 2018. The penultimate nail in the coffin came came with Sophie Turner referencing the final season’s 2019 premiere, and HBO at last confirmed the news in a press release. If nothing else, HBO reiterated the final six episodes’ directors as David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, with Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill writing.

Here’s what else we know about Game of Thrones’ final season: The showrunners will reportedly film multiple endings (and keep them from the cast) to prevent any possible leaks. Most of your faves will be back, despite some uncertain fates, and we’re likely to meet the famed Golden Company as well. Seeing as HBO has confirmed a 2019 premiere, it’s also likely that none of the reported prequel series will make it to air until at least 2020.

We’ll see what other details emerge in the coming months, but will Game of Thrones’ final episodes be worth a 2019 wait?