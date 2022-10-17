House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.

That’s the subject of our latest House of the Dragon video, which speculates on what Game of Thrones characters could pop up in cameos in the House of the Dragon season finale. We look at the GoT heroes and villains who were alive long before the events of that series, and we also examine some fan theories about characters who could actually be secret vampires or other kinds of immortal beings. We also consider the possibility that we could see specific magical characters from Game of Thrones on House of the Dragon, ranging from the Three-Eyed Raven to the Night King to Leaf of the Children of the Forest. See them all below:

