If there’s one thing we agree on after seven Game of Thrones seasons, it’s that dragons remain as lifelike and awe-inspiring as ever. There may be a good, sexy reason for the former, as new insight from sound designer Paula Fairfield reveals that Drogon’s cries around Daenerys may have a more … uh, “sensual” source in nature.

Anyone familiar with Game of Thrones’ dragons would likely recognize some animal inspiration for the CG creatures, including bat wings and numerous birdlike features. The various roars and cries also draw inspiration from different species of the animal kingdom, but a recent podcast from WNYC Radio Lab saw Paula Fairfield revealing some sexy specificity to Drogon and Daenerys’ relationship. As Fairfield puts it, Drogon shares with his namesake an intimate attraction to Daenerys, and some excited turtles helpfully stepped in to express that:

I have sounds I might choose simply by certain personality traits that I might want to push forward. So in the case of Drogon, she named that dragon after Khal Drogo, her hot, late husband … So, Drogon is like her lover. He’s whistling at her all the time, he’s looking at her butt and going, “ooh baby.” [We use the sound of] two giant tortoises mating. The groan of the male actually became – with some work and adjustments – the basis for Drogon’s purr with her. The funny thing about the purr with Drogon was watching people watch [the show] and giggling when they heard it, but not really knowing why. To me, it’s because it had that essence – that kind of sensual, sexual essence.

I don’t recall any actual instances of Drogon craning his neck for a view of Khaleesi’s unburnt posterior, but will never again watch Drogon scenes with a straight face. No word on whether Rhaegal or Viserion (RIP) feel the same as their brother, but given their own namesakes as Daenerys’ siblings … well, you’re familiar with Targaryen heritage.

In the meantime, Drogon and his unbridled turtle-lust will return with the rest of Game of Thrones in 2019.