It is officially time to return to Westeros. Game of Thrones is in the books, but now HBO is getting ready to premiere House of the Dragon, a prequel series set hundreds of years before the events in the earlier show, which shows how the House Targaryen went from the rulers of Westeros to the state we find them in during the first years of Game of Thrones.

If you’re curious about House of the Dragon but you never watched Game of Thrones — or it’s just been a while since you watched the show and need a refresher — our latest video is for you. In it we recap everything you need to know about Game of Thrones in about 10 minutes. Some of these events didn’t even take place onscreen; there are parts of the story you need to know that have only been alluded to so far in dialogue. Why sit through dozens of hours of content when you can get 12,000 years of Westeros history in a dozen minutes? That’s efficiency! Take a look:

