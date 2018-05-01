Game of Thrones Seasons 6 and 7 revealed the Jon Snow twists we all predicted, but Season 8 may throw yet more revelations. A surprising return for the final episodes seems to hint there’s more to tell of Jon and Dany’s mutual history.

You’re warned of current Game of Thrones spoilers from here on out, as well as some potential surprises for Season 8. But now that we have you – yes, Jon Snow is indeed the child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, as the closing moments of Season 7’s “The Dragon and the Wolf” helpfully confirmed. Putting aside what that means for Jon and Dany’s relationship, one would assume that Rhaegar’s full relevance to the story has been revealed, precluding the likelihood of actor Wilf Scolding’s return.

Or does it? According to Winter Is Coming, Scolding made the telltale mistake of tweeting his presence in Belfast, Ireland, home to the studios that generally comprise Game of Thrones production. It’s no guarantee – and Scolding evidently deleted the post – but it’s worth remembering that most Game of Thrones stars observed in Belfast around the time of production end up making surprise appearances in an episode.

So, what then might we see in flashbacks to Rhaegar? Early days of his relationship with Lyanna, perhaps? The actual events of his battle with a young Robert Baratheon, or the decision to send Lyanna to the Tower of Joy? Jon still doesn’t know the history that Bran discovered in his visions, so it’s possible we may see further flashbacks as Bran attempts to flesh out some detail of the fallen Targaryen prince.

Game of Thrones will do its best to keep secrecy until 2019, so stay tuned for the latest.