The Flash may feature Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, but this is no Batman reunion or The Flash: Into the Batverse. For one thing, George Clooney will not appear as the Batman of Batman & Robin in the film. Can you believe it?!?

George Clooney definitely can. He admitted to Variety in a recent interview that he wan’t even asked to be a part of The Flash’s multigenerational Batman saga. He was not surprised, though. As he put it:

They didn’t ask me. When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.

He also apparently won’t let his wife watch the movie. (“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” Clooney explained.)

Look, Batman & Robin is far from the apex of the Batman’s cinematic adventures. Yeah, it’s probably closer to the bottom than the top of the list of his best movies. But it’s not the worst Batman ever. When we ranked every Batman movie ever on ScreenCrush a year or two ago, it came in 11th place, ahead of the terrible Batman serials of the 1940s, and the original theatrical cut of Justice League. And that movie’s Batman is in The Flash! So don’t sell yourself short, George Clooney. You might just get that shot at Bat-redemption yet.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022. He hasn’t gotten much attention in this post — or most posts about the film lately — but the Ezra Miller is in the film as the Flash. And presumably he’s the main character? And then there are some Batman in it also? But not George Clooney’s Batman.