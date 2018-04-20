Gillian Flynn’s ‘Utopia’ Remake Finally Happening at Amazon

After almost four years, Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is finally getting a crack at Utopia. Amazon has placed a series order for the UK remake previously set up at HBO, but are David Fincher or any of the original stars involved?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has given a nine-episode order for Flynn’s Utopia, remaking the original 2013 series from writer Dennis Kelly. The project previously stalled at HBO with director David Fincher, even as the impressive cast of Rooney Mara, Colm Feore, Eric McCormack, Dallas Roberts, Jason Ritter, Brandon Scott and Agyness Deyn had all reportedly begun rehearsals. Only Flynn will remain with the new iteration; serving as executive producer and showrunner under her new overall deal with Amazon. So reads the synopsis:

The die-hard fans of an iconic, underground graphic novel are suddenly launched into their own pop-culture thriller when they learn that the author has secretly written a sequel. Unfortunately, the new manuscript is much more than just a book and those on the hunt for it suddenly find themselves in a game of shifting loyalties, conspiracy and shocking twists as the true meaning of the book is slowly revealed.

The Fincher version reportedly began way over budget, and likely tanked the Zodiac filmmaker’s other HBO series in development, Video Synchronicity. Meanwhile, Flynn will soon debut her own HBO adaptation of novel Sharp Opjects with Amy Adams. Stay tuned for more on the revived Utopia in the meantime.