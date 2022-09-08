Benoit Blanc is back and this time ... he’s wearing a lot of ascots.

I guess that’s maybe not the most exciting thing about the first teaser for the new sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion. But it certainly caught my eye. Daniel Craig returns as modern cinema’s preeminent master sleuth, and in the span of less than 90 seconds, he wears at least three different neckerchiefs. It’s quite a fashion statement.

The trailer doesn’t give much away — would you want it to? — but it does introduce an eccentric new cast of suspects for this latest murder mystery, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Kate Hudson. Watch it below:

In a new interview tied to the teaser, Johnson gave his thoughts on what makes a great murder mystery:

The reality is that what makes something successful is a story, and that’s true of a whodunit as well ... Are there characters that you care about? Are you pulled through emotionally? Are you on a ride with them with this story? Then the revelation of it all coming together and the whodunit, and the fact that it is all layered in there, is part of the fun of the genre. But, in a way, it can't be the spine that actually is supporting the body of the whole thing. You just need a good story.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix on December 23. The film will also get a release in theaters, although a date has yet to be announced.

