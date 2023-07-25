‘Grease’ TV Series Gets Home Video Release After Removal From Streaming

Despite its recent removal from Paramount+, it seems that fans of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will still have a way to watch the show. Following the merger of Paramount+ and Showtime, a number of programs that hadn't been performing well with viewers were removed from streaming. Those titles included Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game, and Queen of the Universe. Despite Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies being nominated for two Emmys, the streaming service decided the series was more useful as a tax write-off than as an ongoing piece of available content.

But unlike a lot of the other shows and movies that have been removed from streaming lately, seemingly to vanish forever, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies — a prequel to the beloved musical film of the 1970s starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John — will at least still be available to fans, with Paramount announcing today that the show will get a digital release this week.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES tells the origin story of the infamous 50’s girl gang. It’s 1954, four years before the original Grease, and the moral panic over juvenile delinquency, sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll in Rydell is reaching a fever pitch and the adults are desperate to get control. Enter four outcast teenage girls who band together to become rebels with a cause. Together they’ll shake Rydell out of the silent 50’s and into the new rock n’ roll era.

Luckily, the series will be available on VOD, rather than just disappearing into the ether.