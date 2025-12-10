Steven Spielberg Teases Mysterious New UFO Movie With Cryptic Billboards

Steven Spielberg fans are clamoring for clues online after a handful of mysterious billboards promoting the legendary director’s forthcoming UFO film popped up in New York City and Los Angeles this week.

Spielberg’s UFO film isn’t due to hit theaters until next summer, but we’ve got our first taste of what the vibe will be, and so far it’s all very mysterious and spooky.

The billboards, one of which went up in Times Square, simply read, “ALL WILL BE DISCLOSED,” alongside Spielberg’s name and next to an image of an eye peeking through the reflective silhouette of a bird of some sort.

What does it all mean? Beats me! But I’ll be eagerly seated in the theater when the movie drops on June 2, 2026. I’m a sucker for early Spielbergian alien flicks such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as his later sci-fi swings, from A.I. Artificial Intelligence to War of the Worlds. So far, this one appears it will be a callback to the darker, more eerie tone of his early forays into otherworldly science fiction.

Based on a story by Spielberg himself, the screenplay was promisingly penned by the director’s longtime collaborator David Koepp, who also co-wrote the scripts for Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.

In June, Koepp spoke to Deadline about his process collaborating with Sipelberg on the film, which wrapped shooting in the spring and the title for which has yet to be publicly revealed. The movie reportedly filmed under the code-name “Non-View.”

“What he does so brilliantly is he combines a vast spectacle with really honest human emotion—unlike, I think, any other director. It's a very emotional experience, this movie. [Steven] wrote it up in a treatment, 40 or 50 pages, said, ‘Read this and tell me what you think.’ So I did and I said, ‘I think it’s great. I would do this and move that,’” Koepp shared.

“Then we started the process. So he came up and wrote the whole story, and I wrote the script. But he was constantly involved in the script, changing lines and things [like that]. He was the most involved on this as he's been on any movie I've written for him to direct,” the screenwriter added.

John Williams did the musical score for the upcoming UFO film, which also features a stacked ensemble cast: Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O’Connor, Wyatt Russell, Colman Domingo and Even Hewson are all set to star in the film.

