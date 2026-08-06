A ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Preview Is Coming to Netflix

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally actually (maybe? probably?) getting released this fall. But before it does, Netflix subscribers will get a first look at the year’s most anticipated game (assuming it does actually come out this year).

Netflix announced today that they will premiere an “extended look” at the new Grand Theft Auto later in August, exclusively for subscribers.

Here is a not-extended look at their upcoming extended look:

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Grand Theft Auto V came out way back in 2013. (Not that anyone is counting.) Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA VI was in development back in 2022. The game has encountered numerous delays since then. At this point, the “We Got _______ Before GTA VI” is perhaps the most played-out meme in all of the internet.

Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series for Netflix, had this to say about the news of Netflix’s special look at the game at Tudum:

Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented, and we’re honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first ... It’s a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience.

Here is the official description of GTA VI as well:

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

The extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI premieres on Netflix on August 27 at 3PM ET. The game then goes on sale for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

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