We loved watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the movie might be even more fun on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD — because you can see even more Easter eggs and secrets when you can freeze-frame the movie, and because there’s a great James Gunn commentary track that reveals tons of details we did not know about the movie.

For the stuff we learned from the Gunn commentary and all the Easter eggs we missed the first time around, check out our video below, which includes the true meaning of the movie according to Gunn, all the cool stuff you didn’t notice in the space card game, a breakdown of the deleted scenes, what the tag for a Legendary Star-Lord tag means, and the alternate ending that confirmed the High Evolutionary actually survived the events of the film. Check out the video below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available on Disney+ on August 2.

