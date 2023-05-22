The Secret Meaning of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the culmination of almost a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe stories. It’s an adventure, an origin story for Rocket, and a consideration of our collective feelings about gods, religion, and evolution in society — but ultimately all of its text and subtext, all of its action and ideas boil down to one thing.

That one thing is the subject of our latest Marvel video, which goes beneath the surface of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to find the hidden meaning of the movie — and of the entire Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. We’ll look at all three movies, examine James Gunn’s own public comments about what he believes the film is about, and examine how the characters in Guardians fit into the broader MCU to show you how this movie is, ultimately, all about one concept: Empathy.

Watch the video below:

