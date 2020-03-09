When last we saw Thor at the end of Avengers Endgame (SPOILERS for the biggest movie in the history of cinema), he was headed into outer space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. But so far, we’ve gotten no confirmation than the Guardians would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is headed to theaters next fall.

At least, that was the case until today, when Vin Diesel — known to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Groot — revealed in an interview with ComicBook NOW! that the Guardians will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. It “will be very interesting,” Diesel added.

Watch Diesel’s interview (which is theoretically about his new thriller Bloodshot, which is based on a non-Marvel comic):

“Maybe I shouldn’t have said anything,” Diesel chuckles. No Vin, tell us more! Spoil the ending! REVEAL YOUR SECRETS UNTO US.

This means we can expect to see the Guardians in addition to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s returning Jane Foster as the new Thor. We also know that Christian Bale plays the film’s villain, although his exact character hasn’t been confirmed yet. Most likely, the Guardians’ role will be a small one, as James Gunn is still planning to return, after he finishes The Suicide Squad, for a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and presumably the team’s major developments will take place there.

Still, the banter between Thor and the team was a highlight throughout Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Even a little more of that would be welcome. Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on November 5, 2021. Bloodshot opens in theaters this Friday.