The Guardians Say Goodbye in New ‘Vol. 3’ Trailer

Boy, Marvel is really hitting this being the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie hard. So hard. Like, maybe-they’re-faking-everyone-out-hard.

The latest teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived in a tweet that reads “On May 5, the Guardians say goodbye.” Then the actual trailer has Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord saying “Are you ready for one last ride?” while the narrator says “the Guardians say goodbye” and then Mantis jokes about Peter Quill dying, and Rocket says they need to give the galaxy “something to remember us by.” This isn’t subtle stuff! Is this a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie or a eulogy?

At first, it seemed like maybe at least a couple of Guardians would die in this film. Maybe they still will. But it is kind of weird to sell a big fun summer blockbuster on the idea that you have to say goodbye to these beloved characters who are maybe gonna bite the big one. It’s not exactly the stuff escapism is made of.

Here is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5.

