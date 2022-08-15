Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)

Netflix revealed today that the series will debut just in time for Halloween, with a four-day premiere at the end of October. Here’s the first trailer for the show:

Here is the rundown of each of the eight episodes in the anthology series, along with an image from each one. Del Toro himself wrote stories that inspired two of the episodes.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities First Look Here are the episodes, casts, and plot descriptions for Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities. The show premieres on October 25.

Here was del Toro’s comment on the announcement of the show:

With CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds. Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, October 25. Rather than premiere the show all at once, Netflix will debut two new episodes each day between October 25 and 28. Del Toro will also have his stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio coming to Netflix later this year; that premieres on the service in December. (The official release date hasn’t been announced yet.)

