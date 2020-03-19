Hallmark Announces Christmas Movie Marathon During Coronavirus

When times get tough, sometimes we need a little bit of Christmas cheer to get us through. That’s why the Hallmark Channel is providing us with We Need A Little Christmas, a holiday marathon featuring movies from Countdown to Christmas. The program will run from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22. Break out the fuzzy socks and hot cocoa — it’s about to be Christmastime once more.

The coronavirus outbreak has kept a majority of people inside their homes, and this Hallmark movie marathon is just the kind of distraction that’s most welcome right now. The first movie to air on Friday at noon will be A Christmas Detour starring Cameron Bure and Paul Greene. Other movies included in the lineup are Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmas. The special will conclude with Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page. Whether you watch these movies ironically or not is up to you — there’s even a specially themed drinking game you can try out to liven things up.

Hallmark’s decision to run the marathon follows recent news reports of U.S. citizens putting their Christmas lights back up in an attempt to spread holiday cheer during this time of social distancing. Even as we hit our first day of spring, it seems like many are trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive just a little while longer.