‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer Reveals Streaming Premiere Date

There he is. Happy Gilmore is back.

Wait a minute. That’s not a golf club shaped like a hockey stick. That’s a golf club shaped like a golf club! This is an outrage! You call this a sequel to Happy Gilmore?!?

While I nurse this mortal wound, you can watch the first trailer for the much-anticipated Happy Gilmore 2, in which Adam Sandler reprises his role as a hockey burnout turned golf prodigy who takes the PGA by storm. Nearly 30 years after the original film helped turn Sandler from Saturday Night Live breakout to full-fledged movie star, Sandler has made a follow-up for Netflix.

You can watch the Happy Gilmore 2 teaser below.

READ MORE: Every Adam Sandler Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

In addition to Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller are all reprising their roles from the original film. The cast also includes pro golfer John Daly, Travis Kelce, Sandlers’ real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny, and AEW pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Quite an eclectic bunch.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Happy Gilmore returns!

Well okay, then. On the other hand, I guess that’s all you really need to know about the movie. Like, what else could they say that would make you tune in? (I would at least like a little confirmation that at some point Happy does use a golf club shaped like a hockey stick, but maybe that’s just me.)

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres on Netflix on July 25.

Get our free mobile app