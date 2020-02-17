Harrison Ford Has ‘No F—ing Idea’ What a Force Ghost Is

The following post contains SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

By now you probably know that Harrison Ford had a surprise cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, reprising his role as Han Solo. You definitely know Han Solo is deader than disco, which made his cameo a little tricky from a storytelling standpoint. How exactly did Han Solo return to speak to his son Kylo Ren (Ben Solo to his pals)? Was he a memory? Was he a “Force ghost”? What’s going on there?

Look, if you want to know the answer to the question, here’s what you should not do: Ask Harrison Ford himself. Cause he has no clue. He spoke with USA Today in conjunction with his new film, The Call of the Wild, and answered a few questions about that Rise of Skywalker cameo. He said he was talked into the scene by director J.J. Abrams, who he described as a “very persuasive guy” and also said he was happy to do something that was a “useful addition” to the film’s story. But exactly what we’re seeing in that scene? Yeah he doesn’t know and he does not care.

Here’s what he told USA Today:

‘A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,’ Ford said, before going into a whisper so as not to disturb rabid "Star Wars" fans. ‘Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!’

So there you have it. The Call of the Wild is in theaters now. And hey, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters too! You can go see it and try to figure out exactly what’s happening with Han Solo. Just don’t tell Harrison Ford if you figure it out.