After the untimely passing of William Hurt as a result of stomach cancer, Thaddeus Ross will be portrayed by Harrison Ford instead. Hurt announced that he was diagnosed with the disease back in 2018, and passed away in March 2022. In addition to tons of incredible roles back in the day, he played Thaddeus Ross in a number of Marvel movies. Hurt’s list of Marvel credits is actually pretty long. He started with The Incredible Hulk, then appeared in Captain America: Civil War, followed by Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Harrison Ford is a big get and with Thunderbolts on the way, it's not actually going to be his first appearance in the MCU. At least according to reports, that would instead be the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. For those who aren't familiar with the general plot of Thunderbolts, think something akin to Marvel’s version of Suicide Squad. Sometimes the Thunderbolts are rounded up by a government agency and sent on a mission, and in other iterations, they create a fake superhero team to slowly replace the Avengers.

The film’s confirmed cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Black Widow, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Despite his age, Harrison Ford has been extremely busy lately. In fact, he's been filming a new Indiana Jones movie. We can't say for sure what exactly the MCU holds for him in the future... but interestingly enough, in the comics, Thaddeus Ross ends up turning into a Red Hulk. Now, we aren't saying that Harrison Ford is going to put on a mocap suit and portray a giant rampaging monster, but it would be pretty cool.

