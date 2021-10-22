Hasbro’s Rancor Is the Biggest Star Wars Black Series Figure Ever

Through their “HasLab” crowdfunding program, Hasbro has produced large-scale toys of popular Star Wars and Marvel products that would otherwise be impossible to make for the mainstream market. They recently produced their biggest Marvel figure ever, the 32-inch tall Galactus, and have previously made an ungodly detailed version of the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, a toy so big you practically need to live in your own Death Star to house it.

For their next impossibly embiggened action figure, HasLab is producing the biggest toy ever in the long-running Star Wars: The Black Series line: A true-to-scale version of the Rancor, the terrifying creature encountered by Luke Skywalker in Jabba’s palace during the early scenes of Return of the Jedi. According to Hasbro’s website, the Black Series Rancor features 45 points of articulation, with an arm span that measures a whopping 42 inches long. The figure is 17.5 inches tall, and it can reach up to 27 inches with its arms outstretched. It’s also 12 inches wide and 17.5 inches deep. All told, it’s “the most decorated figure in history with over 900 deco ops.”

Here are a few more pictures of the proposed toy:

As with all these HasLab projects, they’re only produced if a certain number of backers pre-order one during the campaign. In this case, Hasbro wants 9,000 backers by December 6. As of this writing, over 1300 backers already signed up, with 45 days still to go in the project. If more than the 9,000 units are sold, stretch goals that can be unlocked, although Hasbro hasn’t revealed what those are yet. The first one would go into effect if the Rancor gets to 11,000 backers.

If you want your own big honkin’ Rancor, you can pre-order one at Hasbro’s website. Asking price: $349.99. No wonder Han Solo owed so much money to Jabba, he was probably in debt from buying Star Wars toys. If the Black Series Rancor is backed, the final product will begin shipping in spring of 2023.