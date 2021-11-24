‘Hawkeye’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg and Secret

Marvel is back on Disney+ with Hawkeye, a new series loosely inspired by the excellent Hawkeye comic book from a few years ago by Matt Fraction and David Aja. The references to that comic begin almost immediately, with opening credits clearly styled after the font and aesthetics of the covers from that Hawkeye comic.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs and Marvel references in the series premiere of Hawkeye. In the video below, we run through all of them, including the shoutout to Iron Man and Obadiah Stane (the tower Kate Bishop destroys is named after him), the inspiration for the very funny Rogers: The Musical Broadway show, who Eleanor’s fiancé Jack turns out to be in Marvel Comics, where Tigra might make a very subtle first appearance, and the backstory of Lucky the Pizza Dog, the one-eyed mutt who becomes Hawkeye and Hawkeye’s sidekick in the series. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video about all Easter eggs in Hawkeye Episode 1, check out more of our videos below, including all the plot holes in Eternals and how to explain them, how to square the version of Celestials in Eternals with Ego from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thanos’ possible origin as an Eternal. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

