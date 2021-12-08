‘Hawkeye’: What Episode 4’s Guest Star Means For the Series

The following post contains SPOILERS for Hawkeye Episode 4.

This week”s Hawkeye feature the series debut of Yelena Belova, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Black Widow, and a sworn enemy of Hawkeye’s, thanks to the events of the Black Widow movie. So what does her appearance mean for the remaining tow episodes of the show? How does she connect to Echo and the mysteries involving Ronin?

In our latest Hawkeye video, we explore Yelena’s Hawkeye appearance and explore all of the Marvel Easter eggs on this episode, including the appearances by characters from the Hawkeye comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja, the callback to Captain America: Civil War, and how the TV’s version of Jack Duquesne differs from the one in the comics. Watch it below:

